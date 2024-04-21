Dubai's air, land, and seaport officers ensured smooth passenger flow despite recent bad weather. Their dedication minimised disruptions for travellers.

This was done under the direct supervision of Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai, contributing to enhancing cooperation and smoothness in passenger movement.

Through their dedicated and persevering efforts, the airport, land, and sea ports team achieved outstanding performance that surpassed the aviation difficulties, providing high-quality services to passengers totalling 419,047 on April 15th, 16th, and 17th. This was accomplished by providing flexibility, efficiency, prompt response, and proactive handling of emergency situations, which contributed to enhancing the positive image known for the officers at Dubai's air, land, and sea ports.

Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri expressed his appreciation and gratitude for the tremendous efforts exerted by the working team, through collaboration with partners and coordination in achieving public service objectives and raising passenger satisfaction levels. He pointed out that these achievements once again highlight the high spirit of dedication and professionalism exhibited by employees at Dubai's airports, land, and sea ports, enhancing Dubai's status as one of the world's premier travel and tourism destinations.

Al Marri emphasised that the GDRFA works in collaboration with airport management and all partners to enhance the safety of travellers. This is achieved through adopting a set of policies and procedures aimed at ensuring their safety and providing a qualitative travel experience. He pointed out that delaying some flights in cases of bad weather is a measure taken by companies out of a sense of great responsibility and a high concern for the safety of passengers.

At the same time, Major General Al Marri stated that changing weather poses challenges for travel. Despite this, with good planning and teamwork, Dubai handles emergencies professionally, ensuring passenger safety and service quality without delays.

Dubai's airports received 195,803 passengers on April 15th, with 111,346 arrivals and 84,457 departures. On April 16th, there were 55,520 departures and 78,281 arrivals, totaling 133,801 passengers. On April 17th, there were 74,406 passengers, with 25,503 departures and 48,903 arrivals. The total number of passengers across all air, land, and sea ports on April 17th was 75,245, compared to 136,376 passengers the previous day. On April 15th, there were approximately 207,426 passengers from all ports.