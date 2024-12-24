UAE - Some 97% of UAE consumers plan to travel during the upcoming winter and spring holidays and a majority of them showed strong demand for luxury and personalised travel experiences, with experiential gifting also highly popular.

This is according to American Express Middle East, which has unveiled the results of its Trendex Survey, painting a vivid picture of the travel, shopping and entertainment trends for the upcoming winter and spring holidays in the UAE.

Saud Swar, American Express Middle East's Chief Business Officer, said: "Our Trendex Survey reveals a strong interest among UAE consumers for high-end travel during the upcoming winter and spring holidays, with respondents willing to spend more on leisure, premium services, exploring new destinations, and visiting family and friends. Physical gifts are popular, but we are also seeing a strong interest in experiential gifts, particularly in entertainment and travel. American Express Middle East is following these trends to offer benefits and services that align with our customers' expectations and aspirations. Whether it's everyday purchases or a luxury holiday, our Card Members can rely on American Express for world-class benefits and customer service."

Key findings

Holiday Travel: Luxury and Personalised Experiences prioritised

With the holiday season approaching, 97% of UAE Consumers plan to travel during the upcoming winter and spring holidays and plan to spend an average of AED77,641 ($21,138). Key motivations for travelling include for leisure (61%), exploring new destinations (56%), and visiting family and friends (48%). While on their trip, travellers are willing to spend more for personalised experiences (78%), private transportation (74%), and first-class/luxury accommodations (66%).

Holiday Shopping: Strong interest for experiences like travel and entertainment

Experiences are emerging as highly sought-after presents. While physical gifts still hold appeal, there's a strong trend toward experiential gifting, with 74% of UAE surveyed consumers preferring to receive a live experience or event as a gift rather than a physical gift. Among those who plan to gift experiences, entertainment (68%), travel (66%), and food/beverage experiences (56%) top the list of preferred experiential gifts, reflecting a desire for gifting memories and shared moments. Amongst physical gifts, UAE consumers are more inclined towards gifting sentimental items such as handmade gifts or family heirloom pieces.

Holiday Entertainment: A strong desire for togetherness and festive celebrations

This holiday season, togetherness and festive celebrations are top of mind. The survey reveals a strong emphasis on connection, with respondents prioritising time and celebrations with loved ones. More than 52% of respondents strongly agreed that winter and spring holidays make them want to be with family and friends, 62% want to host gatherings at home and 48% want to host family and friends for extended holiday stays. In terms of engaging experiences, holiday festivals and markets top the list of planned activities for 58% of the respondents, highlighting a desire for immersive and engaging experiences.

