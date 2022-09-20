RIYADH — Matarat Holding Company and the Asir Development Authority (ASDA) have announced the completion of the master plan for the new Abha International Airport. The master plan has been worked out in a way achieving the objectives of the national strategies for civil aviation and tourism.



Eng. Mohammad Almowkley, CEO of Matarat, said that the new airport will accommodate more than 13 million passengers annually, compared to the current capacity of approximately 1.1 million passengers. The airport will serve more than 95,000 flight services annually, compared to 35,000 flights at present.



“Matarat, in cooperation with all the relevant authorities, strives to make the design of the new airport to be consistent with the architectural identity of the Asir region, and as a major source for promoting tourism in the region,” he said.



The new airport project will include the construction of a new passenger lounge on an area covering 65,000 square meters, compared to the existing lounge with an area of 10700 square meters, in addition to the parking area for more than 2,200 cars, which is double to the existing parking space.



It is noteworthy that Matarat Holding is a joint stock company and a subsidiary of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA). Its role is to guide, support, and lend a hand to all its fellow companies, guided by its core values of reliability, excellence, and alliance. This is to ensure that every airport can become a gateway to innovative customer experience and a global benchmark of management, as well as a gateway to operational efficiency and revenue generation, with an open collaboration within the ecosystem.

