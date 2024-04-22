Kuwaiti is expected to complete financial, economic and technical studies for the planned rail link with neighboring Saudi Arabia in May, a newspaper has said.

The OPEC producer has already completed nearly 80 percent of the studies for the project, which involves the construction of a 700-km rail line from Southern Kuwait to the Saudi capital Riyadh, the Arabic language daily Alqabas said.

It quoted “informed” sources in Kuwait as saying the rail project in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia could be launched in late 2024 or early 2025 at the latest.

“Studies for the project, including preliminary contracts, are expected to be ready on 16 May,” a source told the paper.

According to the report, Kuwait may award a consultancy services contract for the project to the Paris-based Systra.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

