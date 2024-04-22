RIYADH — The Transport General Authority (TGA) has launched the third phase of electronic monitoring for public transportation vehicles, focusing on trucks and buses.



This phase targets vehicles engaged in freight transport, truck rentals, international transportation, and bus rentals.



The aim is to curb violations such as operating without a valid license or with an expired license.



This initiative is a key component of the Kingdom's National Transport and Logistics Strategy, designed to enhance the safety and quality standards of the public transportation sector.



Through rigorous electronic monitoring, the TGA seeks to ensure compliance with regulations and improve the overall service reliability in the sector.

