Jeddah: Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) announced the successful operation of Al Mashaaer Al Mugaddassah Metro Line during the 1445 AH Hajj season, with the train transporting over 2.2 million pilgrims on 2,206 trips across the nine stations in Arafat, Muzdalifah, and Mina.



The train operated for seven days, starting on the seventh of Dhu al-Hijjah and continuing until the end of the Days of Tashreeq. Over 29,000 pilgrims were transported on the first day. The movement from Mina to Arafat saw the highest volume with over 292,000 pilgrims ferried by the train. It then facilitated the movement of over 305,000 pilgrims from Arafat to Muzdalifah, followed by over 383,000 on their return journey from Muzdalifah back to Mina.



During the Days of Tashreeq, the Al Mashaaer Al Mugaddassah Metro Line played a vital role in transporting over 1.2 million pilgrims from Mina stations (1, 2 & Muzdalifah 3) to Mina 3 station (Jamarat), facilitating their easy access to the Jamarat Bridge.



The CEO of SAR, Dr. Bashar bin Khalid Al-Malik, attributed the success of the operation to the unwavering support from the Saudi leadership. The support, he highlighted, was instrumental in SAR's ability to serve pilgrims effectively through both Al Mashaaer Al Mugaddassah Metro Line and the Haramain High-Speed Railway.