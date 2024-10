RIYADH — Saudi Arabia ranked 32nd globally in traffic safety indicators out of 118 countries.

According to the Ministerial Committee for Traffic Safety, Saudi Arabia has recorded a 47% decrease in road deaths over the past five years, because of efforts to improve road infrastructure and implement traffic regulations.

