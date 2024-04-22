Madinah: Al-Madinah Region Development Authority has boosted the operation system of the Madinah bus service to serve passengers travelling via the Haramain High Speed Railway at Madinah station to and from the Prophet's Mosque. The service is offered to visitors and travellers daily from 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM, coinciding with arrival and departure times.



Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) has increased the number of trips for the Haramain High Speed Railway by adding new trips starting mid-April, departing from Madinah station daily at 6:00 AM to King Abdulaziz International Airport station in Jeddah, in addition to a trip starting from Madinah at 7:30 AM to Makkah passing through Al-Sulaymaniyah station in Jeddah.



The new additional trips are to meet the increasing demand for trips transporting passengers between the two holy cities as part of SAR's plan to gradually increase trips and the operational capacity of the Haramain railway system, which connects five stations along the 450-kilometre route.



The Haramain High Speed Railway is considered an easy, fast, and safe means of transportation, operating daily between the stations of Madinah and Makkah, passing through King Abdulaziz International Airport and Al-Sulaymaniyah stations in Jeddah, and the King Abdullah Economic City in Rabigh via 35 electric trains at a speed of up to 300 kilometres per hour.

The operational capacity per trip is 417 passengers in business and economy classes. The Haramain High Speed Railway has recorded a punctuality rate of over 95%.