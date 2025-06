British retail sales slumped this month and expectations within the industry for July also deteriorated, a Confederation of British Industry survey showed on Thursday.

The CBI's monthly gauge of how retail sales compared with a year earlier fell to -46 in June from -27 in May.

A measure of expected sales for July fell to -49 from -37 for June.

(Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by Suban Abdulla)