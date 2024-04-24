Social media
Qatar Rail stresses commitment to sustainable transportation

Aimed at promoting eco-friendly mobility, Qatar Rail recently announced its participation as a gold sponsor in the upcoming Autonomous e-Mobility (AEMOB) Forum

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
April 24, 2024
Qatar Rail reiterated its steadfast commitment to advancing eco-friendly transportation solutions on Earth Day 2024, marked on April 22, highlighting its dedication to preserving the environment.

“On Earth Day 2024, Qatar Rail continues its efforts to raise awareness and promote the use of sustainable transportation solutions such as Doha Metro and Lusail Tram. It plays a key role in environmental preservation, mitigating the adverse effects of transportation and bolstering Qatar’s journey towards a sustainable future,” Qatar Rail said on its social media pages.

Aimed at promoting eco-friendly mobility, Qatar Rail recently announced its participation as a gold sponsor in the upcoming Autonomous e-Mobility (AEMOB) Forum, scheduled from April 30 to May 2 at the Qatar National Convention Centre.

Hosted by the Ministry of Transport, this forum will bring together more than 500 industry experts, policymakers, and technology innovators from more than 20 countries.

Qatar Rail also underlined its commitment to supporting an integrated and sustainable public transportation system in Qatar through partnerships with various stakeholders.

The recent inauguration of Lusail’s Pink Line and the completion of all Orange Line stations marked significant milestones for Qatar Rail. Once the full tram network becomes operational, Qatar Rail said it is poised to seamlessly connect government offices, residential towers, leisure and sports facilities, marinas, and other major attractions across Lusail City.

The Lusail Tram fleet comprises 28 ‘Citadis X05’ trains equipped with ground power supply technology, manufactured by Alstom in France. Each tram train features 64 seats and a comfortable capacity of 209 passengers across Standard and Family Class compartments. With features such as travel information screens and USB ports, the trams promise a modern and convenient commuting experience.

Compared with the metro system, each tram operates with a driver and cruises at a maximum speed of approximately 60km/h.

Recognised for their environmental friendliness, the trams use LED lighting and electric brake systems.
Qatar Rail anticipates that these developments will encourage the public, including visitors to the country, to opt for safe, efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly transportation options during their commutes.
During the holy month of Ramadan and the Eid al-Fitr holidays, Qatar Rail’s network facilitated seamless transport for a large number of commuters, taking them to various destinations across Doha, including key mosques.

In addition to its operational achievements, it is learnt that Qatar Rail recently received the prestigious five-star recognition for overall organisational excellence from the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM).

This accolade, achieved on the first assessment under the new and improved EFQM model, reflects Qatar Rail’s unwavering dedication to excellence and its relentless pursuit of quality and efficiency in operations.
