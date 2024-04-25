Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Old Doha Port in strateg...
MARITIME

Old Doha Port in strategic tie-up with Qatar marinas

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

Marking the milestone collaboration, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
April 25, 2024
QATARMARITIME
PHOTO

Old Doha Port has forged a strategic partnership with prominent marinas across Qatar to enhance the yachting experience and promote luxury marine tourism in the country. Marking the milestone collaboration, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday.

The pact brings together Old Doha Port, Ronautica Middle East (operator of The Pearl Island marinas), Banana Island Resort Doha, Aura Group (Beefbar Marina), and Resort and Leisure Company WLL (Corinthia Yacht Club, Porto Arabia) marinas, uniting their efforts to offer comprehensive solutions and exclusive benefits to their clientele.

“This partnership marks a pivotal step towards unifying our strengths and diversifying the experiences available to yacht and boat owners,” said Old Doha Port CEO Mohammed al-Mulla in a statement. “By leveraging each marina’s unique charm and offerings, we are collectively advancing our shared vision of becoming a premier global yachting destination.

“Old Doha Port is proud to lead and play a significant role in this collaborative initiative. Through shared objectives and pooling our resources, we aim to significantly elevate Qatar's marina culture, setting new standards for luxury and service excellence.

“This agreement is more than a commitment to collaboration; it is a roadmap for a future aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030. We will continue to offer unique, unparalleled experiences that reflect Qatar's rich maritime heritage and innovative spirit,” al-Mulla said.

Central to the collaboration are the exclusive benefits extended to locals, residents, and tourists, including discounted rates at restaurants and accommodations, complimentary docking and berthing, and specialised catering services.

Discounts ranging from 15% to 20% will be available across a spectrum of services, from food and beverage and hospitality to nautical activities, berthing, and maintenance facilities.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, al-Mulla said this initiative has been meticulously studied, culminating in a successful launch through the signing of the MoU with the prominent marinas in Qatar.

He added that this launch marks the beginning of more initiatives yet to come, serving the yachting industry in Qatar, indicating a new era of luxury marine experiences and heightened convenience, especially for boat and yacht owners.

Al-Mulla cited key highlights of the agreement, including reciprocal berthing privileges between marinas, allowing customers to access berthing facilities free of charge at either location.

According to stakeholders, this collaboration represents just the beginning of new avenues for co-operation among marine entities in Qatar. With the potential to expand offerings and provide innovative solutions, this multi-marina experience promises to elevate Qatar’s status as a leading luxury destination for boat owners and a dynamic hub for marine tourism on the global stage.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

INVESTMENT

Investcorp and CIC set up $1bln platform for Gulf and China

Investcorp and CIC set up $1bln platform for Gulf and China
Investcorp and CIC set up $1bln platform for Gulf and China
DIPLOMACY

Bahrain consolidating UAE ties

Bahrain consolidating UAE ties
Bahrain consolidating UAE ties
EQUITIES

'Drake & Scull' capital increase commences April 25

'Drake & Scull' capital increase commences April 25
'Drake & Scull' capital increase commences April 25
EQUITIES

Saudi: CMA approves Al Sagr Cooperative’s capital raise

Saudi: CMA approves Al Sagr Cooperative’s capital raise
Saudi: CMA approves Al Sagr Cooperative’s capital raise
EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets edge higher on corporate earnings

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets edge higher on corporate earnings
Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets edge higher on corporate earnings
ECONOMY

Bahrain’s economic progress discussed

Bahrain’s economic progress discussed
Bahrain’s economic progress discussed
EDUCATION

BBK unveils second edition of ‘Grow’ programme in Bahrain

BBK unveils second edition of ‘Grow’ programme in Bahrain
BBK unveils second edition of ‘Grow’ programme in Bahrain
TECHNOLOGY

Internet usage in Saudi Arabia hits 99%: report

Internet usage in Saudi Arabia hits 99%: report
Internet usage in Saudi Arabia hits 99%: report
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Galfar says JV bags $1.35bln design-build contract for Abu Dhabi-Sohar rail link

2.

Interview: Growth in UAE’s retail sector to top $75bln by 2028 - Dubai Chambers CEO

3.

Abu Dhabi wealth fund ADQ buys 49% stake in Australia’s Plenary Group

4.

UAE and Oman establish $35bln investment partnerships

5.

Dubai Spinneys sets IPO price range; looks to raise $375mln

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar ports handle over 351,500 TEUs container volumes in Q1

2

Qatar ports register higher container volumes in Q1

3

Old Doha Port forges partnership with Yas Marina

4

General Authority of Customs introduces new container screeners at Ruwais Port, Qatar

5

Moody’s ratings upgrades Nakilat Inc’s rating to ‘Aa3’ from ‘A1’ with a stable outlook

LEADERSHIP TALKS

REAL ESTATE

CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024

CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024
CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024

LATEST VIDEO

WEATHER

VIDEO: Expect more extreme weather threats like UAE floods worldwide – Climate expert

VIDEO: Expect more extreme weather threats like UAE floods worldwide – Climate expert
VIDEO: Expect more extreme weather threats like UAE floods worldwide – Climate expert

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

SUSTAINABILITY

Sustainable projects to drive up capex of GCC oil companies by up to $25bn per year

Sustainable projects to drive up capex of GCC oil companies by up to $25bn per year
Sustainable projects to drive up capex of GCC oil companies by up to $25bn per year
INVESTMENT

Saudi PIF-backed RVCMC selects Xpansiv to launch carbon credit exchange

AGRICULTURE

Qatar firm Baladna signs $3.5bln deal with Algeria to develop ‘world’s largest’ dairy farm project

EARNINGS

Emirates Islamic Bank posts 35% jump in Q1 2024 net profit

LATEST NEWS
1

Not everyone happy with IPL's 'impact player' rule

2

Pakistan withdraw injured Rizwan, Irfan from NZ series

3

John Lennon's lost 1960s acoustic guitar to go up for auction

4

Mainland China stocks rise as sentiment improves; Hong Kong ends at 5-month high

5

European stocks slip as mixed earnings offset M&A cheer

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds