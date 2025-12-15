ISTANBUL: Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows to Türkiye amounted to $11.6 billion in the first 10 months of the year, according to data from the International Investors Association.

The figure rose 35% year-on-year in the first 10-month period of 2025, while the total FDI to Türkiye since 2002 exceeded $285 billion.

In October alone, FDI inflows to Türkiye totaled $128 million. Of the overall $567 million equity capital inflows, $240 million were through real estate sales to foreign nationals.

"However, divestment and debt instruments decreased the overall FDI inflows by $606 million and $73 million, respectively," the association said in a statement, carried by Türkiye News Agency (Anadolu).

The EU countries, which had a 58% share in the total FDI into Türkiye in the 2002-2024 period, had a 82% share in October.

In the same month, France had the largest share with 35%, followed by the Netherlands with 16%, Germany 10%, Belgium 9%, and Switzerland 5%.

In the 10-month period, the three countries that invested the most in Türkiye were the Netherlands, with $2.8 billion; and Kazakhstan and Luxembourg with $1.1 billion worth of investments each.

Of the total $567 million in investment capital inflows in October, $199 million was invested in the transportation and storage sector, a 35% share.

The wholesale and retail trade sector followed with an 18% share, and the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning production and distribution sector with a 9% share.

In the first 10 months of the year, wholesale and retail trade stood out with $2.8 billion in investments, followed by food manufacturing $1.2 billion, and Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) $1.2 billion.