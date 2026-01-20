Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), signed a $175 million agreement with Türkiye's Eroglu Global Holding to establish a carton and packaging facility in the Qantara West Industrial Zone, according to a statement.

The project will span 70,000 square meters and provide approximately 2,000 direct jobs.

It targets a daily production capacity of 10 million units of 1-liter aseptic carton packages and 75,000 carton boxes. This is in addition to 400,000 tons of cardboard sheets annually.

The factory will allocate 50% of its production for export, while the remaining 50% of output will be directed to the local market.

Gamal El-Dien stated that the Turkish project represents a strategic addition to the industrial ecosystem within the SCZONE.

It contributes to supporting food industry supply chains and enhances the integration of local production processes, the chairman added.

Hence, the venture will cut reliance on imports and expand the added value of Egyptian products.

With the signing of this project, the total number of contracted projects in the Qantara West Industrial Zone rises to 52, covering a total area of 3.537 million square meters, with total investments exceeding $1.531 billion.

This will provide around 72,665 direct job opportunities as part of the authority's efforts to support sustainable industrial development and boost Egyptian exports.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).