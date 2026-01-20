Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib participated in a roundtable meeting with representatives of Turkish denim and textile companies to reinforce investment opportunities in Egypt, according to a statement.

On the sidelines of the Denim and Jeans International Exhibition in Egypt, El-Khatib highlighted the government's interest in boosting investments in the textile and ready-made garment sector.

The participating companies represent a main core to Egypt's investment and foreign trade strategy, reflecting the confidence of the developing international community in the country as a competitive destination for manufacturing and export, the minister added.

He affirmed the government's commitment to supporting investors through a transparent and smooth investment framework, as it simplifies licensing procedures and facilitates expansions. This aims to drive reinvestment, expand capabilities, and build long-term industrial partnerships.

El-Khatib also indicated that the trade policy is designed to enhance the global competitiveness of Egyptian companies.

During the meeting, he addressed the advantages offered by preferential trade agreements with the EU, the US, Africa, and Arab markets, along with Egypt's strategic geographic location.

Hence, the companies operating within the country will be able to expand globally, access customs advantages, including reducing delivery time.

Finally, the minister touched upon the government's efforts to develop an integrated supply chain, from yarns and fabrics to garments and logistics. The state targets enhancing local value and cutting reliance on imports, while scaling products in global markets.