The State of Qatar and the Republic of Cyprus have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance their cooperation in maritime transportation fields.

Minister of Transport HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al-Thani and Shipping Deputy Minister to the President of the Republic of Cyprus HE Marina Hadjimanolis signed the MoU on the sidelines of the Maritime Cyprus 2025 Conference.

As per the MoU, the two countries will enhance their cooperation on meeting the requirements of international maritime carriage, the complete and efficient use of maritime fleet of both countries, ensuring safety and security at the sea, rising of level of protection of marine environment and the prevention of ship-source pollution, and cooperation on maritime transport, science, technologies and sharing the obtained experience.

The MoU reflects the Ministry of Transport's commitment to fostering international cooperation in maritime transportation and creating a marine environment that is safe and sustainable in step with the goals of the QNV 2030.

Following the signing ceremony, the two officials discussed bilateral relations in the areas of transportation, and ways to enhance them, particularly regarding maritime navigation and ports.

