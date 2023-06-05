Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani inaugurated on Sunday the first edition of the Qatar Real Estate Forum 2023.

The forum is organized by the Ministry of Municipality at the Sheraton Grand Doha Hotel, under the theme of 'Regulations and Legislation for an Optimal Quality of Life and a Sustainable Real Estate Industry.'

A lineup of Their Excellencies Ministers and Members of diplomatic missions accredited to the country, along with several senior officials and businesspersons attended the inauguration of the forum.

With the participation of 1,500 leaders, decision makers, experts, and actors in the real estate from Qatar and beyond, Qatar Real Estate Forum 2023 highlights regional and global best expertise and practices related to the real estate sector.

