UAE - ARA Real Estate Development, a Core Holding subsidiary, has unveiled the Arabian Hills Estate, a master-planned, gated community in Abu Dhabi, at an exclusive event held in Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.

The company said it has assumed the full development and management responsibilities for the AED22 billion ($6 billion) project.

DECA Properties will be the exclusive sales and marketing partner for this ambitious 244 million-sq-ft project in Abu Dhabi.

This partnership marks a significant step towards realising the vision of Arabian Hills Estate and aligns with the capital city’s 2030 vision for sustainable development and community-centric living, said a statement.

Arabian Hills offers open, freehold ownership, appealing to a diverse clientele seeking a modern lifestyle. The project incorporates stunning lagoons, natural pools, serene parks, and a range of recreational amenities including equestrian facilities, state-of-the-art wellness services, and multiple 5-star resorts and spas.

The stunning project is designed to enhance the quality of life for primary residents as well as those on brief staycations.

"We look forward to this collaboration with DECA Properties as we push the boundaries of sustainable living with this latest project," stated Hany Sabry, CEO of Core International Holdings.

"This strategic partnership with DECA underscores our commitment to providing a world-class living experience that combines luxury, sustainability, and inclusivity. With DECA Properties' expertise, we are confident in our ability to deliver a community that surpasses expectations and will reshape the standard of living in the UAE. Our goal with this project is to set new benchmarks for community living, where residents can thrive in an environment that prioritizes their well-being while offering unparalleled comfort and convenience."

DECA Properties is a specialised development management company that manages its group projects, joint ventures, and exclusive developments for mega projects with top-rated developers. The company brings 50+ years of leadership experience and a track record of excellence in real estate sales and marketing.

With a deep understanding of international as well as local customer base, DECA Properties is poised to elevate the sales and marketing efforts for Arabian Hills Estate, ensuring its success in attracting investors and residents alike, the statement said.

"We are honoured to join forces with Ara Real Estate Development in bringing this visionary project to life," said Aamad Jalil – Senior Executive Officer of DECA. "Our team is dedicated to delivering exceptional results, leveraging our market insights and decades of sales acumen to showcase the unique value proposition of Arabian Hills Estate to discerning buyers."

