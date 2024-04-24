UAE - Halfway from Abu Dhabi and Dubai is the seaside destination of Al Jurf, surrounded by lush trees and gazelles roaming around in the natural environment. Now, this hidden gem at the border area is set to be the first healthy living island in the world.

Abu Dhabi-based real estate developer IMKAN in partnership with world-renowned SHA Wellness Clinic will be constructing SHA Residences Emirates – a private island integrating aspects of holistic wellness, a health resort, residential offerings with 86 villas, 49 apartments, two penthouses all with beach access, a long coastline, natural weather, and a Royal connect.

“We have here turquoise water, cooler temperature, and breeze. This is the place where the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan used to come and reflect on key policies. This palace is where one of the first talks about the formation of the UAE took place,” Raed Al Hadad, chief of marketing and sales, IMKAN, told Khaleej Times while explaining the unique aspects of the island, which features an old and historic palace just across the Al Jurf Sales Centre.

IMKAN, Al Hadad said, is working with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi to revive the palace and make it a tourist attraction.

SHA Wellness Clinic has been awarded ‘World’s Best Wellness Clinic’ consecutively by World Spa Awards, among other laurels, and is known for offering the highest standards of wellness programmes.

“SHA Wellness Clinic is a world-renowned wellness brand. But they are very selective. They are in Spain and Mexico, with a niche client base of heads of state, presidents, CEOs, and celebrities. This location ticked all the criteria needed for them to come to Abu Dhabi,” Al Hadad said about the new idyllic island, where beachfront SHA Residences Emirates will be prioritising the health and well-being of people.

“There is no island in the world with a residential and wellness component. It will be a fully integrated wellness island. We’re now in the tendering process. We will be starting construction in July. It should be ready by 2026.”

The destination will have villas, apartments, and penthouses where doctors, therapists, yoga instructors, trainers, and chefs will be available at doorsteps around the clock.

Al Hadad has tried and benefitted from the wellness programmes, which include focus on fitness, and holistic and innovative treatment.

“They have unique and customised programmes like detox, spa, neurological and blood tests. I have tried it. In a week, I lost 5kgs just by changing the way I ate and slept. They have impacted the lives of 75,000 people around the world.”

Apart from the road network, the exclusive island will feature a helipad, and plans are afoot to connect it through waterways from Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

“Al Jurf as a destination has all the potential to promote wellness tourism. People from Saudi Arabia, India, and Russia are just a few hours away from this place,” Al Hadad underlined.

The sales of residences with different features have started, and purchases can be made through the application process.

