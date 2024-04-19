AJMAN - The total value of real estate transactions in Ajman reached AED4.3 billion during the first quarter of 2024, reflecting a remarkable growth of over 26.6% compared to the same period in 2023.

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman, commented, "The exceptional performance of the real estate sector reflects the emirate's sound economic leadership and its commitment to fostering a robust and competitive economy."

He further highlighted the significant contribution of the Ajman Real Estate Investment Exhibition in driving market momentum and achieving positive results.

The exhibition witnessed the conclusion of 336 real estate transactions worth AED195.8 million, underscoring investors confidence in Ajman's real estate sector thanks to the Emirate’s compelling investment prospects, promising projects, and diverse opportunities.