UAE - Leading international property consultancy LH1 Global has annnounced that one of South East Asia’s most iconic buildings, The Sail, is set for launch next week in Malaysia.

A spectacular flagship project being developed by Sheng Tai International, The Sail will be unveiled at an exclusive event in Atelier M Lounge, Dubai Marina on April 24.

Reaching 325m at its tallest point, it will be larger than the Burj Al Arab and as high as the Eiffel Tower, and nine linked towers resembling a majestic ship fleet will make it one of the most recognisable buildings in the world, said the top consultancy.

The Sail will also be home to the first Karl Lagerfeld Hotel Tower and Branded Residences in South East Asia, and a first of its kind in Malaysia.

The first phase of luxury homes, available exclusively through LH1 Global, are located in the impressive Bay 3 and M Tower, it stated.

Priced in the range of AED566,000 to AED1.3 million ($154,100 to $353,939), the mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units within Bay 3 offer investors an exceptional opportunity to own a piece of history in the making, whilst also benefitting from guaranteed rental yields of 6% and an expected 64% Return on Investment (ROI) over a 12-year period, said the top consultancy.

Also it offers investors a range of hotel suites in the striking M Tower, priced from AED936,000 to AED1.9 million onwards, with rental returns including a 7% rental yield, as well as an estimated 84% ROI over 12-years, it added.

