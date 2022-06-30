Cairo – Mazaya Developments Company plans to invest EGP 4 billion in real estate projects within one year from launching its business in the Egyptian market, Chairman, Mohamed Allam, stated in a press release on Wednesday.

The company has injected EGP 1.50 billion worth of investments within the first nine months (9M) of operating in the Arab republic.

The firm started its projects with a development in the New Administrative Capital (NAC), Allam said, adding that Mazaya developments presented the co-working space in a different way within NAC.

He noted that two more projects were launched in NAC in May.

Mazaya Developments CEO, Mohamed Mostafa, meanwhile elaborated that the two commercial administrative developments span an area of 5,000 metres, with total investments exceeding EGP 1 billion.

