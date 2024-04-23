Arab Developers Holding is targeting contracted sales amounting to EGP 7 billion in 2024.

The company plans to deliver 2,000 housing units in all of its development projects during this year, according to a bourse disclosure.

In 2023, the EGX-listed firm shifted to consolidated net profits valued at EGP 100 million, against net losses worth EGP 18 million a year earlier.

As for the standalone business, the net profit dropped year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 87.32 million in the January-December 2023 period from EGP 92.87 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).