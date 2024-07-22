Egypt - Talat Moustafa Group Saudi Arabia has begun construction on “Banan City,” a large-scale smart city project located northeast of Riyadh. The announcement comes just two months after the company launched a significant advertising campaign promoting the development.

Construction activity is already underway on the 10-million-square-meter site, with hundreds of heavy machinery units deployed to meet project deadlines. TMG emphasizes its commitment to delivering units to future residents on schedule and ensuring the provision of essential services within the city.

The major advertising campaign for Banan City launched in May 2024 and featured prominent media personality Waleed Al-Faraj and Egyptian actor Karim Abdel Aziz.

Designed as a gated community, Banan City aims to offer an exceptional living experience for over 120,000 residents. The project combines smart technology with a focus on residential privacy while adhering to the latest sustainability standards.

