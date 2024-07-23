Egypt - Madinet Masr, a prominent real estate developer in Egypt, has recently entered into a partnership agreement with Midar for Investment and Urban Development. The collaboration aims to develop an integrated residential project in the fourth phase of Al Amal Axis within Mostakbal City. This strategic move aligns with Madinet Masr’s expansion plan to enhance its land portfolio and create advanced residential communities that cater to Egypt’s growing real estate demands.

The project covers an impressive area of 238 feddan (approximately one million square meters) and boasts a modern, nature-inspired master plan. It will offer a diverse range of residential units, including apartments and various types of villas, to meet the expectations of discerning customers. Additionally, the project will feature commercial spaces with multiple services and facilities, all surrounded by extensive green areas, ensuring a comfortable and sustainable living environment.

Abdallah Sallam, President and CEO of Madinet Masr, emphasised the importance of strategic partnerships with trustworthy and visionary collaborators. He expressed pride in joining forces with Midar for Investment and Urban Development to create a mixed-use urban community. This community, situated in a prime location, will feature innovative designs, making it an ideal destination for those seeking a modern and comfortable lifestyle. Sallam reaffirmed the company’s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

Ayman ElKousey, CEO and Managing Director of Midar for Investment and Urban Development expressed delight in the new partnership. The joint effort aims to develop the most distinguished land plot in Mostakbal City. ElKousey highlighted Midar’s commitment to strategic collaboration with leading developers, providing unique integrated experiences and continuous support within Midar cities. He praised Madinet Masr’s extensive expertise and well-rounded reputation in real estate development, positioning them to deliver the best technical solutions for their new project. Mostakbal City, with its prime location, advanced facilities, and infrastructure, has firmly established itself as a sought-after investment destination for major developers, positioning it as a fourth-generation city.

