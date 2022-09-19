Bahrain - Diyar Al Muharraq, a leading real estate development company in Bahrain, has announced the completion of secondary infrastructure works at Mozoon, a key development featuring residential plots overlooking the integrated residential city’s main water canal.

Work began in August last year, and was completed within twelve months, in accordance with the timeline, said a statement from Diyar Al Muharraq.

Hafeera Contracting was the main contractor on all secondary infrastructure works on Mozoon; while Aecom was the supervising consultant overseeing the project.

Launched in March 2021, Mozoon comprises residential waterfront plots overlooking the integrated residential city's main water canal as well as inner plots reflective of a modern city life. It is available for potential buyers with plots starting at 320 sq m.

Mozoon comes as part of Diyar Al Muharraq’s recent freehold schemes, and this latest milestone signifies the completion of the project’s basic infrastructure, it stated.

The scope of work includes the paving and lighting of roads, the extension of electricity and telecommunications systems as well as sewage and rainwater systems, in addition to the construction of power substations and the rehabilitation of drinking water.

On the timely work completion, Diyar Al Muharraq CEO Engineer Ahmed Ali Alammadi, said "This once again demonstrates the high-quality standards we consistently adopt across all of our projects."

"Mozoon offers luxury freehold residential plots for both citizens and residents of the kingdom, ensuring that we cater to a wider segment of buyers seeking to experience living in a modern, sustainable and integrated city," he stated.

Al Ahmmadi said Diyar Al Muharraq is the largest integrated residential city in the kingdom, offering a variety of housing solutions and a luxurious modern lifestyle, all while preserving the core family values of the Bahraini society.

"It is equipped with a number of facilities that meet residents’ daily needs, including but not limited to: mosques, parks, commercial complexes, hotels, schools and universities," he added.

Located in the northern part of Muharraq, the integrated residential city is spread over a sprawling 12 sq km area, with 7 reclaimed islands with an area of 10 sq km and 40km of waterfronts and picturesque sandy beaches.

