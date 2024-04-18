Egypt - Bold Routes, a leader in real estate consultancy, marketing, and brokerage, celebrated the end of the first quarter of this year with a significant milestone. The company proudly announced the opening of its 10th branch, a regional office strategically located in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Regarded as one of the most successful and largest entities in its field in Egypt, Bold Routes stands out not only for its size but also for its unique business model. This model fosters a partnership with the company’s commercial franchisees, who are deemed as the company’s real, irreplaceable assets. Such an innovative approach has distinguished Bold Routes in the competitive market.

AbdelRahman Badr, the CEO of Bold Routes, remarked that the company’s inception was marked by remarkable achievements, swiftly capturing the Egyptian market with sales surpassing EGP 30bn within just nine months. This remarkable performance has established Bold Routes as a trusted bridge between consumers and real estate developers, a dependable consultant, and a successful marketer of reliable real estate products in the Egyptian market.

Badr emphasized that the new Dubai office is poised to become a pivotal gateway for marketing Egyptian real estate products in the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf region. It aims to create a direct connection between expatriate Egyptians, as well as Arab and foreign consumers, with their real estate investments in Egypt. This initiative is in perfect harmony with the Egyptian state’s objectives to promote the export of Egyptian real estate products and to market them globally, supported by recent laws that foster real estate investment in Egypt and provide unprecedented advantages to buyers in the Egyptian market.

Furthermore, the CEO announced that the Dubai office will actively engage in marketing real estate projects within the Emirates and the Gulf. This will cater to consumers looking to invest either from within Egypt or the region, ensuring that the new branch offers top-notch marketing and real estate consultancy services to one of the most dynamic and rapidly expanding real estate markets globally.

In celebration of its first-quarter successes, Bold Routes has set an ambitious target of achieving sales of EGP 110bn for the year 2024.

