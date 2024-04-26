The United States military said Friday that coalition forces "engaged and destroyed" two drones in Huthi-controlled parts of Yemen after the Iran-backed rebels launched a ballistic missile into the Gulf of Aden.

The anti-ship missile launched on Thursday did not lead to any injuries or damage, US Central Command (CENTCOM), said in a statement on X.

Hours later, the US military "successfully engaged and destroyed one unmanned surface vessel (USV) and one unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Huthi-controlled areas of Yemen," CENTCOM said.

Thursday marked the second consecutive day of attacks by the Huthis following a lull in strikes in recent weeks.

The rebels have launched dozens of missile and drone strikes targeting shipping since November, saying they were acting in solidarity with Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Thursday's missile attack targeted the Liberia-flagged cargo ship MSC DARWIN VI in the Gulf of Aden, according to the Joint Maritime Information Center, which is run by a Western-led naval coalition.

"The vessel was not hit," the organisation said Friday.

The Huthis claimed the strike, alleging that the ship was Israeli-owned.

"The operation has achieved its objectives successfully," Huthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on X on Thursday, without providing evidence.

Saree also said the Huthis "fired a number of ballistic and winged missiles" towards Israel.

The Huthis, who control much of Yemen's Red Sea coast, are part of an "axis of resistance" of Iran allies and proxies targeting Israel in protest at its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, the rebels attempted an attack on MV Yorktown, a US-flagged shipping vessel, CENTCOM said.

The Huthi attacks have drawn reprisal strikes from the United States and Britain since January as well as the deployment of Western naval forces to counter strikes on ships plying the busy commercial routes.