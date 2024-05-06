THE Shura Council recorded a deficit of BD2 million last year.However, the National Assembly’s upper chamber was not affected as it recorded an accumulated surplus of BD7m by the end of 2022.The deficit came as Bahrain unexpectedly won the right to host the Inter-Parliamentary Union General Assembly in March 2023, revealed Shura’s financial and economic affairs committee vice-chairman Redha Faraj during the weekly session yesterday.He explained that the Shura Council paid half of the costs, while Parliament paid the other, with each paying around BD1.5m.“Also, Shura spent around BD300,000 on refurbishments, waterproofing and maintenance, BD16,000 on the digital library, around BD5,000 on recruitment, BD12,000 on new software and programming besides other miscellaneous spending,” said Mr Faraj.

“The Shura Council’s finances were not harmed or affected due to the BD2m deficit as all payments were made to members and manpower besides other contractual obligations on time.“This was due to an existing strong surplus and revenues from bank deposits.”Meanwhile, committee chairman Khalid Al Maskati said that the National Audit Office, which audited accounts, did not find any wrongdoing. He added that the systematic financial approach has been also given an outstanding rating by the NAO.“All accountability procedures and mechanisms have been followed precisely, carefully and wisely and the outcome shows Shura is in a strong financial position,” said Mr Al Maskati.

“The deficit has come as Shura spent on vital matters that couldn’t be left, delayed or let go.“However, savings over the years were tapped into, and financial affairs continue to be maintained rightfully, something that has garnered Shura international recognition and accreditation.”Shura Council Chairman Ali Saleh Al Saleh said since taking up the post in 2006, financial measures were introduced to ensure there are no struggles.“Transparency is vital and everyone in this establishment should be made aware on spending, revenues and savings,” he said.“We would like to thank the leadership, Shura members, the Press and everyone here for their co-operation and trust, especially as this session is expected to be the last of the term.

“There is a lot of work ahead of us and we will continue in the utmost professional level.”He went on to thank Parliament and Shura Council Affairs Minister Ghanim Al Buainain and Labour Minister Jameel Humaidan, who served as acting Parliament and Shura Council Affairs Minister, for their support.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).