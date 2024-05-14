Bahrain-based investment firm Investcorp is making waves on two fronts.

The company recently announced the successful closing of its Investcorp Technology Partners (ITP V) fund at a staggering $570 million, exceeding its initial target.

This global technology fund will focus on software, data analytics, cybersecurity and fintech companies with high growth potential.

Notably, Investcorp has already invested in several promising firms in these sectors, including VEDA (Germany), HWG Sababa (Italy), Zift Solutions (US), and NetRom (Netherlands).

In a separate move, Investcorp announced a strategic exit from its stake in NephroPlus, Asia’s largest dialysis service provider.

This partial exit comes as part of a $102m funding round led by Quadria Capital.

Ownership

While reducing its ownership, Investcorp remains a significant shareholder, demonstrating its continued belief in NephroPlus’ future success.

Investcorp’s initial investment in NephroPlus back in 2019 helped the company expand its network from 180 centres in India to more than 404 centres across India, Philippines and Uzbekistan. This growth story highlights Investcorp’s expertise in nurturing high-potential companies in India and creating value for investors.

“Our partnership with NephroPlus exemplifies Investcorp’s strategic investment philosophy,” said Gaurav Sharma, partner and head of India Investments at Investcorp.

“We are confident that the best years of NephroPlus are yet to come,” he added.

The fresh capital raised by NephroPlus will fuel further expansion in India and international markets.

This follows a previous $24m Series E funding round in 2021, solidifying NephroPlus’ position for continued growth.

This two-pronged announcement showcases Investcorp’s diverse investment strategy. With a successful fund closing and a strategic exit, the company demonstrates its commitment to high-growth technology sectors and its ability to nurture promising companies in emerging markets like India.