DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 530 sales transactions worth AED2.35 billion, in addition to 135 mortgage deals of AED564.27 million, and 55 gift deals amounting to AED180.68 million on Tuesday, data released by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 494 villas and apartments worth AED1.15 billion, and 36 land plots worth AED1.2 billion, while mortgages included 114 villas and apartments worth AED284.27 million and 21 land plots valued at AED280 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED3 billion.