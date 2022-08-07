Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has made rapid progress across its three premium off-plan projects — Park Avenue I, II and III — in MBR City, a vibrant and well-connected residential community in Dubai.

Park Avenue I is now 38% complete, Park Avenue II is at 41%, and Park Avenue III at 40%, the developer said.

The project comprises 372 residential and 29 retail units, with each of the three buildings having its own fully equipped gym and swimming pool. Work is progressing swiftly, with the structure of Park Avenue I now being 84% complete and Park Avenue II and III’s structures now having reached 96% and 97%, respectively. The total workforce also increased to 340 to further accelerate construction.

Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We have made significant progress with Park Avenue I, II and III. By revamping our procurement procedures, and by having selected reliable, trustworthy contractors only, we’ve achieved faster construction and at noticeably higher quality levels, exceeding the needs and wants of our valued investors and end-users. The Park Avenue developments are in great demand from local and foreign investors due to the sophisticated, affluent, and contemporary lifestyle they offer through their build quality, strategic location and exceptional amenities.”

Built around the concept of connected serenity, Azizi’s Park Avenue project provides easily accessible and convenient location. Surrounded by greenery and within proximity to Azizi’s French Mediterranean-inspired master-planned community, Riviera, the upcoming Meydan One Mall, the Meydan Grandstand, The Track, and only a 10-minute-drive to Dubai Mall and Downtown Dubai, these contemporary homes are ideally located for those seeking access to some of the city’s most vibrant points of interest.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).