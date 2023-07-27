Amwaj International, a leading real estate developer in Iraq, has broken ground on Karbala Gate, a $420- million mixed-use development featuring 796 state-of-the art villas with a mix of two- and three bedroom units, for up to 4,700 residents.

Spanning a 517,806 sq m area, the Karbala Gate aims to revolutionise urban living in Iraq's holy city with a range of key amenities.

These include a solar-powered centralised gas system, a state-of-the art smart AC system in addition to expansive green spaces and a vibrant boulevard to create a bustling community hub.

According to Amwaj, the project is likely to reach its full completion in 2027, with the first residents expected to move into the villas by next year.

Karbala Gate is set to be one of the most transformative projects in the city to date, it stated.

With Karbala's population projected to grow by 2.2% in 2023, the upcoming project will accommodate this trajectory by investing in the local community and economy, bridging the gap in Karbala's housing supply shortage.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held in the presence of Governor of Karbala Nssaif Jassim Al Khattabi, Amwaj's Founder and Chairman Namir El Akabi as well as other senior government officials.

El Akabi said: "Amwaj International is ever-growing, and we are proud to announce the groundbreaking ceremony for our new Iraqi development Karbala Gate, an innovative project that seeks to put community at its heart and will be host to Iraq’s second Cadmus School via a purpose-built campus."

"This development project is a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to providing Iraq with a built environment that fits the needs of its modern citizens via vibrant residential communities," he stated.

"Located in central Karbala, 1 km from Karbala International Stadium and approximately 4 km from The Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain, the mixed-use development aims to celebrate its culturally rich surroundings, while also generating opportunities for urban renewal amid a period of significant investment in Karbala, a city which lies at the heart of Iraq’s religious tourism industry," he added.

According to him, the city has developed major infrastructure work to accommodate the millions of foreign pilgrims who flock to the holy city annually.

Recently a 120-km-long motorway was opened that connects Baghdad to Karbala to facilitate religious tourism. Furthermore, Karbala International Airport in southeast Karbala is under construction and is expected to be Iraq's largest airport upon completion this year, he noted.

El Akabi said the ‘Karbala Gate’ development is designed with sustainability in mind, the project features several notable highlights, including a solar-powered centralised gas system, a state-of-the-art smart air-conditioning system.

"Social benefits of the project also include that it is expected to generate more than 2,000 skilled jobs, creating viable employment opportunities for the citizens of Karbala," he stated.

"This project represents a significant investment in Karbala’s future, and we hope it will encourage similar developments across the country as well as catering to the growing demand for top quality housing by boosting supply in the areas it is needed most," he added.

