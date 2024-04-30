Al Areen Holding, a leading real estate development company in Bahrain, has officially launched its new residential project 'Tilal' within the kingdom, featuring modern villas and townhouses along with several key amenities tailor-made for Bahraini families.

Tilal residential project is located within the masterplan of Areen featuring homes with modern designs in line with latest trends in construction, stated the developer.

Each unit also features high-quality finishes, taking into account environmental sustainability, it added.

Areen masterplan is a leading upscale destination for residence, hospitality, entertainment and business. It will include a new city with an area of two million sq m, of which 1.5 million sq m are built area, accommodating about 25,000 people, in addition to housing commercial offices, retail units, restaurants, hotels, health and educational facilities and a range of residential communities.

The project is situated near Al Areen Wildlife Park in the kingdom's southern region and close to the Bahrain International Circuit and Al Dana Amphitheatre.

Unveiling the project, Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, the CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), said Tilal uniquely embodies the cultural advancement witnessed by the Kingdom of Bahrain and the development of its architectural scene.

Shaikh Mohammed lauded the comprehensive attention given to architectural and real estate development in the Kingdom by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the firm interest of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Furthermore, he noted the high quality and standards that characterise the residential units.

The new project will constitute a notable addition to residential communities in the Kingdom, due to its facilities that reflect modern trends in construction and design to create sustainable cities.

Amid growing investor interest, the company is launching a special platform at City Centre Bahrain from May 1 to 11 to promote the project and sell the Phase One units.

Al Areen Holding Managing Director Shaikh Mohammed bin Daij Al Khalifa said the Al Areen masterplan will prove to be a landmark in the kingdom’s economic and tourism landscape.

"We are proud to launch this project through which the exceptional features of the modern Areen masterplan are evident. This project will be a prominent residential destination with a distinguished location near the five-star Raffles Al Areen Palace Hotel," he added.

