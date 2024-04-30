Major Developers, a UAE-based real estate company specialising in luxury living experiences, has announced the launch of Manta Bay, an AED 1 Billion luxury project in Ras Al Khaimah.

This milestone project marks Major Developers' first endeavour in the emirate and signifies a major investment in the region's luxury market. Inspired by the majestic manta bay and embodying exclusivity.

Manta Bay which is scheduled to commence its construction in Q2, 2024, will offer unique architectural solutions, modern comforts, and a flowing design situated on Al Marjan Island, poised to become a regional landmark, promises to redefine luxury living in Ras Al Khaimah.

Andrei Charapenak, CEO of Major Developers, said, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Marjan for this exceptional project. Manta Bay represents a new chapter for Major Developers as we expand our portfolio and redefine luxury living experiences in the UAE. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for us and underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury developments in the region."

“We anticipate that Ras al Khaimah will capture a substantial portion of the UAE's real estate market, supported by its strategic location, extensive infrastructure enhancements, and increasing demand. This positive outlook highlights the sector's promising path.” Naren Vish, CMO of Major Developers, stated.

The Major Developers Press Conference took place on Monday, 29th April, 2024, at the JW Marriott Hotel Marina in Dubai Marina. The event highlighted the cutting-edge innovations and trends in the real estate sector and also served as the backdrop for the signing ceremony between Major Developers and Marjan.