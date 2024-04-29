Dubai Investments has broken ground on its residential and hotel towers project located in the northern emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, spanning a 90,000 sqm area, with 40,000 sq m of beaches featuring 189 villas.

The key development - comprising Danah Bay Residential Tower and the 4-star Grand Millennium resort - is being built at a total investment of AED1 billion ($272 million) on Danah Bay, Al Marjan Island.

Standing tall at 89m high, the Danah Bay Residential Tower, will offer 143 units comprising one- to four-bedroom apartments and luxurious penthouses, said Dubai Investments in its statement.

With its distinctive wavy, glazed façade and breathtaking sea views, the tower promises residents a sanctuary of tranquility, complemented by direct beach access and proximity to the upscale Grand Millennium resort, it stated.

The 4-star Grand Millennium resort, with 300 rooms, will redefine hospitality standards with its diverse amenities, including meeting rooms, restaurants, a pristine beach area, exclusive beach club, rejuvenating spa, and state-of-the-art fitness facilities, it added.

Speaking at the ceremony, Obaid Salami, General Manager of Dubai Investment Real Estate, the developer of the project and the real estate arm of Dubai Investments, said: "We have commenced the enabling works for the residential and the hotel tower at Danah Bay, Al Marjan Island and this ground-breaking ceremony today, signifies the formal start of construction activities on-site."

"Breaking ground on the Danah Bay residential tower and the hotel marks another development within the project, setting new benchmarks in urban development," he stated.

According to him, the group’s vision of bringing luxury residential spaces within a mixed-use destination is tied with Dubai Investments’ confidence in Ras Al Khaimah as an up-and-coming destination to live, play, and explore - all in one.

The emirate shows immense potential and Danah Bay on Al Marjan Island will play a pivotal role in transforming it into a highly sought-after beach community and retreat, he added.

Danah Bay’s construction journey began in 2023, establishing itself as a sought-after luxury lifestyle destination attracting the interest of both local and international investors.

The project’s Phase 1 includes the two-bedroom townhouses, three-bedroom, 3+ bedroom and the four-bedroom villas.

Dubai Investments said the construction of the Phase 1 had been progressing steadily and was on track for handover in Q1 2025.

The Phase 2, which comprises four-, five- and 5+ bedroom villas and the two-bedroom townhouses, is expected to be ready by Q2 2025.

The residential and hotel towers are part of Phase 3 of the project, which will further enhance the appeal of Danah Bay as a premier destination in Ras Al Khaimah, stated the developer.

Salami pointed out that Danah Bay had emerged as a beacon of luxury lifestyle, captivating discerning buyers with its promise of unparalleled coastal living experiences.

"The overwhelming response, with the tower generating excellent sales even before construction completion, mirrors the trust and assurance the market retains in the Dubai Investments brand," said the top official.

The construction goals for Danah Bay are firmly on track, with the expected completion of the residential tower and hotel anticipated by Q3 2026 and Q3 2027, respectively, he added.

