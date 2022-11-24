Abu Dhabi – Provis has acquired SAGA International Owner Association Management Services (SAGA), bringing the company’s Owners Association portfolio to nearly 47,000 units.

The takeover positions Provis as the largest independent Owners’ Association (OA) management company in the UAE, according to a press release.

Established in 2008, SAGA has since gained a significant market share in Dubai and earned the trust of reputable developers and owners. Some of the communities managed by SAGA are located in Business Bay, Palm Jumeriah, Jumeirah Village Triangle, and Jumeriah Lake Towers.

HP Aengaar, CEO at Provis, said: “By adding thousands of additional OA units to our portfolio, Provis will be able to build up scale while leveraging its existing service expertise and advanced real estate technological platforms to offer the wider market our high-impact, tailor-made services and a unique Cx proposition.”

The takeover of SAGA is the latest in a series of significant transactions completed by Provis during the last two years. The company acquired Pacific OA in 2020, Asteco Property Management in 2021, and Mace Macro's OA business in early 2022, bringing the number of units under property management to about 30,000 and nearly 47,000 units under owners' association management in the UAE and wider region.

