The digitisation of services provided by the National Business Register (RNE) should reach 90% by mid-2025, announced RNE Director General Adel Chouari.

A number of services have been fully digitised, while others are either in the experimental or final phase, and some will be digitised in two months' time, he added in an interview with TAP.

Chouari pointed out that the RNE, which inherited a paper-based registry and database of commercial companies from the Ministry of Justice, was set up at a time when the country was focusing on digitisation.

"Some services that do not require a personal visit by the beneficiary have already been digitised since the creation of the RNE, which has adopted a policy of gradual digitisation according to the defined timetable."

The RNE is currently focusing on the digitisation of the legal incorporation of companies, starting with individuals, after obtaining the tax identification number (TIN). This experience is expected to be extended to limited liability companies (LLCs), joint stock companies (JSCs) and communitarian companies with specificities such as the specification sheet.

He noted that the project to digitise the filing of company accounts, considered the flagship project of his institution, will be completed in two months. The RNE will offer this service at half the cost of the paper version.

Chouari pointed out that the RNE is also working on the development of a digital system for the filing of company statutes, which should be launched by the end of the summer.

This system will allow the drafting of the main contracts of companies and even associations, avoiding drafting errors associated with the use of pre-written laws, he said.

He added that the platform will involve legal preparation, including capital and shareholders, thereby streamlining access to information for shareholders, administrations, and banks.

"One of the advantages of digitisation is that the changes required by companies can be introduced on time."

The RNE is also working on another project to digitise contracts and documents, including those relating to general meetings, which will save companies time. However, he noted that this issue is being hampered by measures on electronic signatures.

