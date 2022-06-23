UAE - Imdaad, a Dubai-based facilities management group, has officially established a new joint venture with LMD, Egypt’s fast-growing developer of premium-quality real estate, to deliver a full range of world-class Facility Management solutions throughout the whole of Egypt.

Based in New Cairo, the joint venture will provide services across Egypt through leading developers, corporate clients, a number of sectors including hospitality and retail, and LMD’s portfolio of projects.

This will include international standard FM solutions to tenants and customers across all these prestigious locations. The agreement will leverage Imdaad’s expertise to deliver a variety of hard and soft services to enhance the quality of life for residents.

On the key venture, CEO Engineer Amr Sultan said: "At LMD, our communities are expertly designed with people and the future in mind, somewhere not just to live but to thrive. On the other hand, sustainability, consistency, and value creation are deeply woven into every aspect of our business."

"That is why we joined forces with Imdaad, who shares our values and commitment, to offer a package of unprecedented facility management solutions in the Egyptian market, making advantage of our excellent pool of expertise and product/service portfolios," he stated.

With a focus on creating value and driving improved standards within the local market, the joint venture is set to reduce operational costs of buildings in the long term by protecting and enhancing FM asset life, stated Jamal Lootah, Group CEO of Imdaad at the signing ceremony held in Dubai.

It was attended by senior Imdaad officials including Chairman Abdul Latif Almullah and Group COO Mahmood Rasheed along with LMD delegation led by Co-founder and CEO Engineer Amr Sultan and Group Investment Manager Mohamed Mubarak.

Lootah said: "We are delighted to team up with a distinguished partner such as LMD as we embark on the next chapter of Imdaad’s strategic growth. The Egypt market offers many exciting opportunities as we look to further strengthen our global footprint and deliver integrated FM solutions of the highest quality across LMD’s portfolio."

Imdaad, he stated, aims to employ more than 2,000 employees in Egypt by 2026 and is looking to expand further as it consolidates its position within the local market.

The key focus in the initial phase will revolve around developing engineering and soft service roles, with additional opportunities to be created in management, support services, and administrative support, he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).