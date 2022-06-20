Egypt - Entourage, a leading live communication agency in the region, is setting foot in Egypt following its successes of the past year with a massive Expo 2020 Dubai participation and multiple big-ticket events and campaigns.

“Aligning with Egypt’s ambitious Country Strategy 2022 to 2027 in creating an inclusive and sustainable growth trajectory and enhancing its global competitiveness, entourage is honoured to be a part of this growth story,” said Mohammed Tayem, Founder & CEO, entourage.

Entourage has a long-standing relationship with Egypt, having been the architects behind the massively successful Misr Wahastoona and Misr Orayba campaigns 2014-2016. The objective of the campaign was to bring back Arab tourists to the country after the 2011 revolution. The impact of the campaign led to a 72% increase in the influx of tourism in two years, it said.

“As the market has started to recover from the pandemic, and the investments in Egypt are growing at an unprecedented pace, we have seen a lot of interest and inquiries for our expertise from the market. With an in-depth understanding of the market and having worked on projects across MENA, we have a finger on the pulse of the region. Egypt is the place to explore our creativity and expand our potential with a super young and enthusiastic audience,” continued Tayem.

With its successful expansion in Saudi Arabia, entourage, being a member of TGW (New York-based group focusing on the communication, brand experiences, and technology) has a very solid experience in building media campaigns and conferences and taking them from the local into the global platform, like Knowledge summit UAE, Ecommerce Forum KSA, Arab Media summit Bahrain.

Entourage also has worked on the MENA region mega-events like G20 KSA, World Government Summit UAE, Pakistan pavilion Dubai expo 2020. Entourage is today considered as one of the to top 10 agencies in the MENA region with a big international portfolio of clients like Google, YouTube, CocaCola, Canon to name few, said the agency.

Under the leadership of internationally acclaimed Creative Director, Nicholas Pereira, entourage aims to populate the Egypt market with fresh and unique concepts, apply industry best practices and become a robust pillar of the growing Egypt economy. The entourage team comprises 20+ nationalities, bringing truly diversified experiences to the board, with an in-depth understanding of the region, making it a completely glocal organization, said a statement.

