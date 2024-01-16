IWG, the world’s leading provider of flexible office spaces, with brands such as Spaces and Regus, plans to launch 19 new co-working spaces across Egypt, Oman and the UAE, according to Marc Descrozaille, the regional CEO of IWG in the Middle East and Africa.

Descrozaille told Daily News Egypt that the growing demand for hybrid working solutions from companies of all sizes means IWG will open 1,000 new locations by the end of this year.

What are IWG’s plans for this year?

IWG plans to launch 1,000 new co-working spaces this year, in response to the growing demand for hybrid working solutions from companies of all sizes.

Where are the new co-working spaces located?

The new co-working spaces are located across Egypt, Oman and the UAE, as part of IWG’s expansion strategy in the Middle East and Africa (MENA) region. IWG has partnered with the building owners to open 19 new centres in these countries, with each location playing a key role in the consolidation of IWG’s footprint in the region.

The names of the new co-working spaces are as follows:

In Egypt: Regus Enawalks New Cairo, Spaces The Ark New Cairo, Regus Direction White North Coast, Signature Arabella Country New Cairo, Signature The View, Regus One Kattemeya, Regus Park St. Cairo, Regus Cairo International Airport, Regus Maspero Business Tower, Spaces Mall of Egypt, Regus at Pioneer Plaza Mall, Regus W51, Spaces Paragon 3, Regus Golf Central Palm Hills and Regus Kazan October City.

In Oman: Regus Qurum and Regus Sohar.

In UAE: Regus Me’aisem and Regus Deira.

How successful is IWG’s business model?

IWG’s business model is very successful, as it posted its highest-ever half-year revenue and achieved rapid network growth with 612 locations added globally between January and the end of September 2023. IWG’s business model is based on providing flexible and cost-effective hybrid working solutions that support the productivity, wellness and happiness of its customers.

How does IWG partner with property owners and investors?

IWG partners with property owners and investors to boost the return on their real estate space, by capitalising on the rapidly expanding demand for hybrid working. IWG provides support throughout the process, including the use of its market-leading technology platform, along with access to the company’s expertise in design and fit-out, as well as sales and marketing capabilities with more than 100,000 enquiries generated globally every month.

What are IWG’s upcoming plans in the MENA region?

IWG’s plans in the MENA region are to open more co-working spaces in the cities, suburbs and throughout the Middle East and Africa. IWG currently has 101 locations across the Middle East and 35 secured new centre openings, in key markets such as Egypt, Oman, the UAE and more. IWG is actively looking for new partners across the region, as the MENA region is one of its fastest-growing regions.

What are the types of properties that attract customers in the Egyptian market?

Customers in the Egyptian market are looking for properties that offer them a hybrid working model, which combines the benefits of a professional workspace with the flexibility of working from anywhere.

We are expanding our presence in Egypt, especially in new areas of commerce like New Cairo, as well as other cities and regions across the country. We provide our customers with high-quality workspaces that have the latest technology, inspiring design, excellent coffee and catering options, spaces for meetings and collaboration, fast and reliable Wi-Fi, essential business services like printing, and access to the world’s largest network of hybrid workspaces.

Our serviced office offering gives our customers the bestof both worlds: they can enjoy the local knowledge and insights of our partners and employees, as well as the global reach of our network. They can also scale up and down as needed as their companies grow, and work from wherever is most convenient to them.

