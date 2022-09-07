Cairo – Egypt Post has inked a cooperation protocol with Aman for Microfinance to help citizens obtain financing and pay installments through Egypt Post's offices spread nationwide.

The protocol was signed between Egypt Post’s Vice Chairman for Financial Inclusion, Khaled Emam, and the CEO and Managing Director of Aman for Microfinance, Ahmed El-Khatib, according to a press release on Tuesday.

The collaboration comes in light of Egypt’s plans aimed at achieving financial inclusion for all society segments and providing different financing models to all citizens, in an effort to contribute to supporting all of the country’s economic activity sectors and promoting the use of microfinance.

The signing ceremony was attended by Egypt Post’s Board Chairman, Sherif Farouk, and the CEO and Managing Director of Aman for Financial Services, Hazem Moghazi.

Egypt Post has 4,300 post offices spread across the country, in addition to 120 mobile post offices and 50 postal kiosks.

