Saudi Arabia - Tonomus, NEOM’s cognitive technology and digital infrastructure subsidiary, is collaborating with Monstarlab, a global digital consulting firm, to explore the delivery of world-class professional services to both NEOM and Saudi Arabia.

The collaboration signals a mutual commitment to excellence and innovation at a time when rapid advancements in technology are creating a surge and shift in customer demands. Tonomus and Monstarlab will work toward forging a partnership for specific customer opportunities, paving the way for transformative solutions that add value to the end user.

Joseph Bradley, Chief Executive Officer, Tonomus, said: “Tonomus is committed to developing groundbreaking solutions that consistently push the boundaries of what’s possible. Thanks to the strategic alignment of vision and values that our work with Monstarlab will deliver, we will be able to elevate the delivery of professional services in pace with NEOM’s progress, while meeting the dynamic and evolving demands of our home market.”

Go-to-market approach

Central to the agreement is the enhancement of Tonomus’ go-to-market approach, leveraging Monstarlab’s extensive experience and capabilities to deliver an unrivalled standard of professional services. By sharing best practices and collaborating on pre-sales, advisory, and consulting services, both companies will unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation, designed to seamlessly integrate solutions into the fabric of society.

Hiroki Inagawa, Chief Executive Officer, Monstarlab Holdings, said: “The collaboration between Monstarlab and Tonomus brings together two dynamic forces, each contributing unique strengths and capabilities. Our companies share synergies that extend beyond mere business interests. We share a vision for transformative impact and a mutual commitment to excellence and innovation at a time when rapid advancements in technology are creating a surge and shift in customer demands.”

Mark Jones, Chief Executive Officer, Monstarlab International Markets, added: “This strategic partnership is an opportunity for both companies to generate unprecedented value. In the spirit of collaboration and innovation, we eagerly anticipate the exciting journey ahead with Tonomus.”

Tonomus and Monstarlab will explore opportunities for technological innovation, product development, and operational delivery, with a shared focus on continuous progress and customer satisfaction. Leveraging Monstarlab's portfolio of capabilities, the two companies aim to redefine the landscape of delivering professional services and developing products in Saudi Arabia, setting new standards for excellence and driving sustainable growth.

