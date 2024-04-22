Leejam Sports Company (Fitness Time) inaugurated a new centre for ladies in Al Taif on 21 April 2024, according to a bourse filing.

Located in Wadi Waj Road, Al Qamariah district, the new centre will include advanced facilities and services under the brand's category.

It will also have high-spec sports equipment as well as the latest designs for halls.

Fitness Time noted that the opening will reflect on its financials during the second quarter (Q2) of 2024.

The total number of Fitness Time’s centres and studios operating inside and outside Saudi Arabia is 191, while further new centre announcements will be made in the next weeks.

Earlier this month, on 14 April, the listed company unveiled a new centre for men in Muzahmia Province.

Regarding the financial statement, Fitness Time recorded 39.60% higher net profits at SAR 356 million in 2023, compared to SAR 255 million a year earlier.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).