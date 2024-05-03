The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (Added) and Trends Research & Advisory are strengthening the emirate’s economic competitiveness by enhancing research and data intelligence.

Added and Trends have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) covering key areas of collaboration and joint research, studies, and polls to support economic development.

They will be exchanging experts, hosting joint research activities, training, and workshops, and sharing research publications. These activities will follow international best practices to support both the public and private sectors.

Economic expansion

By further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s research capabilities, the agreement underlines Added and Trends’ steadfast commitment to support the emirate’s economic expansion, growth, and prosperity.

The MoU was signed by Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Undersecretary of Added and Dr Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of Trends Research and Advisory, with several senior representatives from both entities also attending the ceremony.

Al Blooshi said: “This agreement enhances our relentless efforts to strengthen the cooperation between the various sectors to support Abu Dhabi’s socio-economic development. Our partnership with Trends, with its extensive research expertise, will contribute to achieving our shared goals, and represents another step in our journey towards strengthening the emirate’s economy.”

Dr Al-Ali said: “We are proud to partner with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, the catalyst for economic growth and diversification. This MoU serves as a model for cooperation between the public and private sectors in supporting economic development. As we are foreseeing the future through knowledge, we constantly seek to create knowledge and data that enhance scientific research. The centre aims to bolster its support to institutions and society, providing data that would help develop innovative solutions to overcome challenges.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).