UAE - An international centre for treatment and surgeries for heart diseases, as well as robot-assisted heart catheterisation and joint surgery were in focus on Day 1 of the Dubai Health Forum.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was briefed on Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) ambitious heart hospital that will be equipped with the latest technologies innovative equipment and staffed with highly specialised doctors.

It is one of the many new projects boasting new technologies that are coming up in Dubai’s healthcare sector.

Monitoring heart health of patients from a remote location

As part of the innovative medical equipment and solutions exhibition, held alongside the health forum at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Rashid Hospital’s Control and Follow-up Centre for Cardiology showcased some of its cutting edge technology in cardiac care. The centre follows up on the progress of heart patients at home after treatment at the hospital.

“A set of smart devices monitor the patient’s pulse, oxygen saturation, blood sugar levels and other vital indicators. This will allow doctors to assess the state of the patient from a remote location,” Dr Sameera Mohammed Ali, senior specialist, cardiology at the Rashid Hospital Cardiology Department, told Khaleej Times.

Another interesting display was Rashid Hospital’s equipment for robot-assisted catheterisation operations. Healthcare experts said the equipment can perform cardiac catheterisation with a high rate of accuracy and safety.

Robot-assisted joint surgery

Another high-tech standout was robot-assisted technology for knee and joint surgery being used by the Orthocure Center for Orthopaedic and Joint Surgery in Dubai. Dr Ali Al Balooshi, consultant orthopaedic and joint surgeon outlined the benefits of the technology and benefits. The centre is the only one where the technology, saying Dubai is the only place in the world besides the US, where this technology is being used.

Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, director-general of DHA, said, “The global health community is currently focused on creating an integrated system capable of facing challenges, dealing with emergencies and enhancing people’s wellbeing.

“By bringing together leading experts, the Dubai Health Forum offers exceptional opportunities to discuss such vital topics and forge a unified global vision for healthcare sustainability and human wellbeing,” he added.

More than 2,000 participants, including 60 speakers representing more than 30 countries, participated in the forum.

