ABU DHABI - Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Burjeel Medical City (BMC), to enhance access to healthcare and therapeutic services for People of Determination, with a focus on providing community services on a broader scale.

Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of ZHO, and Aysha Al Mahri, Deputy CEO of BMC, signed the MoU during a ceremony held at the hospital in the presence of Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings and senior leaders from both entities.

Under the MoU, BMC will collaborate with ZHO to offer a range of specialised treatments, rehabilitation services, and early disability detection programmes. The hospital will also provide rehabilitation therapy services for People of Determination when they return from abroad.

The MoU explores potential avenues for collaboration, including the provision of occupational therapy, speech therapy, and behaviour modification services at the Abu Dhabi Autism Centre’s headquarters under the cooperative oversight of the Abu Dhabi Healthcare Department.

Additionally, it seeks to offer rehabilitative, therapeutic services at ZHO’s physical, speech, and occupational therapy centres and provide rehabilitation doctors, paediatricians, neurologists, and general practitioners to the Autism Centre and other care centres within ZHO to offer behaviour modification services.

The entities will also facilitate the dissemination of the ‘Ifhas’ initiative, a programme designed to detect and prevent chronic diseases early in employees and their families.

BMC will collaborate with the Comprehensive Evaluation Department to offer early detection services for disabilities during both pre- and post-pregnancy stages. Additionally, ZHO members will be able to use Burjeel Darak facilities to aid in rehabilitation and the advanced sports rehabilitation hall within BMC to support participants in the Olympics and various sports tournaments.

Al Humaidan welcomed the partnership with BMC. He recognised Burjeel Holdings as an integrated healthcare provider with its extensive network encompassing hospitals, medical centres, and pharmacies across the UAE, Oman, and India.

He added that this collaboration is an extension of ZHO’s ongoing efforts to provide its members with a diverse range of care and rehabilitation services. Al Humaidan emphasised the alignment of strategic objectives and a shared vision for social responsibility to attain sustainable social development and cultivate a healthy society.

John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said, “We are proud to partner with ZHO to advance healthcare services for people of determination. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to providing comprehensive and compassionate care to all community members, ensuring that everyone has access to the support and services they need to thrive.”

Through this collaboration, the entities aim to significantly improve access to care and support for people of determination.