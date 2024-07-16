ABU DHABI - Burjeel Holdings has launched the 24/7 Burjeel Airport Clinic at Zayed International Airport. The clinic offers occupational and preventive care, and health screenings. It is equipped to perform ECG services, infusions, injections, and consultations for women.

Burjeel Airport Clinic was inaugurated in the presence of Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings; Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and CEO at Abu Dhabi Airports; John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings; and Safeer Ahamed, Group COO of Burjeel Holdings.

Sorlini said, “The health and well-being of both our staff and passengers remains our top priority. We are proud to partner with Burjeel Holdings to open this cutting-edge clinic, ensuring that everyone has access to expert medical care whenever they need it, while further enhancing our offerings and strengthening our commitment to a safe and secure environment for everyone at Zayed International Airport.”

Sunil, in turn, said, “Our goal is to provide top-notch medical services to everyone at the airport, ensuring that both travellers and staff have access to high-quality healthcare whenever they need it. By serving passengers from across the globe, we highlight the world-class treatment options that the UAE offers and support Abu Dhabi’s medical tourism ambitions.”

The clinic offers vaccination assistance, helping travellers and airport personnel stay protected against various illnesses. It will also ensure guests have immediate access to healthcare without needing to leave the airport, maximising safety and minimising the potential travel disruptions for those seeking treatment.

The clinic will also serve layover passengers travelling through the airport, ensuring their healthcare needs are met during their stopover.