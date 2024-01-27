DUBAI - PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, is set to reinforce its long-standing mission of promoting longevity and healthy lifespans at Arab Health 2024. This year’s event will focus on longevity, which has long been PureHealth’s North Star, and is rapidly gaining importance across not only the global healthcare sector, but an important topic for public policy makers in planning for future economies.

A study unveiled at World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting 2024 suggested the number of people aged over 60 will double to 2.1 billion by 2050, underlining the need for new approaches to healthy ageing.

PureHealth is Arab Health’s National Healthcare Champion for 2024, bringing a proactive approach to longevity in the region and on a global level. The Group is committed to shaping the future of healthcare by harnessing the power of technologies such as Generative AI to challenge lifespans, reimagine health spans, and future-proof the healthcare sector.

Rashed Al Qubaisi, Chief Corporate Officer of PureHealth, said: “The longevity economy is here. The need of the hour is to unlock the potential of today’s demographic transformation to support a healthier, more productive, and vibrant future for our economies and societies. PureHealth has established the foundation of the future of healthcare, directing the sector towards achieving longevity and leveraging technological advancements. At Arab Health, we aim to further reinforce this commitment on an international scale. Our global expansion and commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technology, including advanced AI solutions, underpins our mission to establish new benchmarks in healthcare excellence, contributing to longevity, by promoting proactive health management, early intervention, and personalised care.”

PureHealth will showcase the strength of its growing international network, the breadth of its expertise and its focus on innovation. The group recently made strategic investments in the UK and US healthcare sectors to expand its international expertise and innovation portfolio. These investments include a stake in Ardent Healthcare, the fourth largest private healthcare group in the US, and the acquisition of Circle Health Group, the UK’s largest private healthcare group.

PureHealth will participate in high-level panel discussions and deliberations during Arab Health. Shaista Asif, Group CEO of PureHealth will deliver the opening remarks at the Future Health Summit, held on the sidelines of Arab Health, the summit will bring together senior government officials and CEOs from the healthcare sector.

PureHealth will bring its sustainability strategy to the fore at Arab Health, which includes its online digital pharmacy platform, Dawak. With this latest innovation, PureHealth aims to provide efficient tools that prioritise wellbeing, reducing the time spent on administrative tasks and enhancing overall accessibility to healthcare.

The four-day conference and exhibition, focusing on reverse ageing and longevity as well as revolutionising health spans, will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre between 29 January and 1 February 2024. The event is expected to convene more than 50,000 visitors and 3,500 companies from 180+ countries.