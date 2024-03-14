NEW YORK - A global stocktaking on sustainable energy will take place on 19th April 2024 under the auspices of the UN General Assembly. It will be a major opportunity to accelerate action and strengthen multi-stakeholder partnerships, towards achieving clean and affordable energy for all -- Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7) -- as well as the aims of the Paris Agreement on climate change, according to a UN statement.

Mandated by the General Assembly and scheduled as part of the Sustainability Week organised by the President of the General Assembly from 15th to 19th April, the overarching goals of the global stocktaking are to review the progress achieved at the conclusion of the UN Decade of Sustainable Energy for All (2014-2024) and to raise ambition while accelerating actions toward SDG7. This includes catalysing innovative solutions, investments and multi-stakeholder partnerships.

The global stocktaking builds upon the momentum generated by the high-level dialogue on energy in 2021, aiming to further advance progress on SDG7 within the 2030 Agenda and achieve a just and inclusive energy transition. One avenue for action will be expanding the over 200 Energy Compact voluntary commitments, totalling over US$1.3 billion in investments and commitments through 2030, that have been made in connection with the high-level dialogue on energy and in its follow-up, supported by UN-Energy.

Also, among the key questions to be addressed is determining appropriate institutional arrangements beyond the UN Decade for continuing international cooperation on energy.

In preparation of the global stocktaking, regional and thematic consultations will be conducted as to generate technical inputs. These consultations will include online multistakeholder consultations, virtual expert meetings, and written inputs from Member States, the UN statement said.