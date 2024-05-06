The Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY) has announced that it had recently won a regional tender launched by the Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOTC) to carry out docking and maintenance work for 6 giant oil tankers.

Headquartered in Bahrain, the Arabian Gulf’s most experienced maritime repair and fabrication facility, ASRY, emerged victorious against a group of well-respected ship repair companies.

ASRY's success in securing this prestigious project is a testament to its long-standing experience, competitive offerings, and high-quality services that distinguishes itself in the face of fierce competition within the global marine market, said a top official.

"Building on our long history of successful partnership with KOTC, ASRY is committed to strengthening existing customer relationships to open broader horizons of cooperation that serve all parties," remarked Shaikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Khalifa, the ASRY Deputy CEO.

"ASRY aims to continue successful bilateral work to build qualitative partnerships that support the advancement of common interests in the regional maritime sector," he added.

ASRY Strategic Development Manager Wael Mirza said: "At ASRY, we're dedicated to building successful partnerships by delivering integrated, safe, and reliable solutions that go above and beyond our customers' expectations."

"This includes upholding the highest standards in safety, quality, and on-time delivery. Thus today, we are pleased that ASRY is transforming into a multi-service facility for the maritime industry, directly contributing to Bahrain's economic growth," he added.

Founded in 1977 in the Kingdom of Bahrain, ASRY is the Arabian Gulf’s most experienced maritime repair and fabrication facility.

Its leading range of facilities includes a 500 K dwt dry-dock, two floating docks of 252m and 227m in length, 15 repair berths with a total length of approximately 5,000m, twin 255m slipways, and a full range of workshops and service centres.

ASRY operates in four sectors – ship repair and conversion, rig repair and conversion, naval repair and conversion, and fabrication and engineering - which covers all types of vessel repair including jack-up rigs and other offshore assets, as well as fabrication of onshore and offshore industrial components.

